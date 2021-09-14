Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $36.33.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
