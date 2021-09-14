Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $36.33.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

