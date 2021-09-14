Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €53.58 ($63.04).

SHL stock opened at €55.58 ($65.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a twelve month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

