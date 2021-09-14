Barclays Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $245.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $222.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,571.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. SiTime has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $232.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $792,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,200 shares of company stock worth $9,907,066 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

