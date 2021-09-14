Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.55 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.