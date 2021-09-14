Baron Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

