BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.50 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$66.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.52. BCE has a 52 week low of C$52.52 and a 52 week high of C$67.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

