Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.14

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.14 and last traded at 6.22, with a volume of 7487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BODY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

