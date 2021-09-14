Beazley’s (BZLYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $452.00.

BZLYF stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. Beazley has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

