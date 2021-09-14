Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $258.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

