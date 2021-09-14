BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Amgen Inc Buys 165,529 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BGNE traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.23. 548,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,245. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.68 and a 200-day moving average of $323.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

