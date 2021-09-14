Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 106.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,266,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $283,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

