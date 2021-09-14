Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

