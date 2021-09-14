Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

