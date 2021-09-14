Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

