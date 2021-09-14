Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.47 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

