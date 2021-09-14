Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 86,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,155,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

