Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €228.42 ($268.73).

Allianz stock opened at €194.74 ($229.11) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €202.79 and its 200-day moving average is €210.91.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

