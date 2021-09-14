Berenberg Bank Raises Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:GHE remained flat at $GBX 920 ($12.02) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796. The stock has a market cap of £303.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.11. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 685 ($8.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 970 ($12.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 913.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

