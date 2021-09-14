Berenberg Bank Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €10.38 ($12.21) on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of €10.88 ($12.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.29 and a 200 day moving average of €7.57.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

