Betterment LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66.

