Betterment LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

DFUS opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

