BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.