BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

