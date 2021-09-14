Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $2.69 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $362.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003266 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006609 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,261,170 coins and its circulating supply is 22,134,648 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

