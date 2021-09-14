BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.07.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.