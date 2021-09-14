Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

BSL opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.