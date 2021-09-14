Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
BSL opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.93.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
