Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.8% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,407. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

