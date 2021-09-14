Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Blankinship & Foster LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 12.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 222,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 187,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.88. 27,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,612. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.