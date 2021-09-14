BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.77. The company has a market capitalization of £180.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments alerts:

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.