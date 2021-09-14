BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.77. The company has a market capitalization of £180.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile
