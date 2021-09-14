BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 113,885 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $92,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $346.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day moving average of $371.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

