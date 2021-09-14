BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,187,436 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $70,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

