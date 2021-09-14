BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

