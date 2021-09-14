BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of BRSD opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £21.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.94. BrandShield Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

About BrandShield Systems

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.