Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $2,307,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.33. 188,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

