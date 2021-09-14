BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after acquiring an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

