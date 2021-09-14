BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.73 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

