BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

