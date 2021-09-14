BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

