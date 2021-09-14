Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 8,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

