Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

