Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $240.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.50 million and the highest is $244.30 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Funko stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 295,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,073. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $914.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Funko by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Funko by 94,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

