Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

