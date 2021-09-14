Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.11.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

