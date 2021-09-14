Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,771. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

