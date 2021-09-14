Brokerages Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,058,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.