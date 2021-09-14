Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.24). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

