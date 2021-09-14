Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 205,326 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 376,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,094. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

