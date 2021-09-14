Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $553,775.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock worth $79,596,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWTX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,037. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.