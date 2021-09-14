Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) PT at GBX 452.50

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Several research analysts have recently commented on 888 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON 888 traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) on Thursday, reaching GBX 412.80 ($5.39). 2,055,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 387.30. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

