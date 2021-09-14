Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $203.60

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.23.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
