Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $203.60

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $9.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.29. The company had a trading volume of 101,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

